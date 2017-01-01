CRAFTMATIC ADJUSTABLE/ hospital bed, back and feet adjust up and down, massage, $200. Roll-top desk, $200. (970)201-2000.
MTD PRO snowblower, 28" 277 cc engine, dual stage, electric start, used once, like new, $450 OBO cash. (970)697-1058.
FUTON COUCH, very attractive wood frame with 6" thick futon mattress, excellent condition, $75. Call Ken (970)210-5905.
METAL DETECTOR, brand new Minelab Eureka Gold, was $1,029, still new in box, $800. (970)250-2499.
MILLER BOBCAT welder, 225 amps generator, 47 hours, $3,000. Metal plasma cutter, Pak 38XL, $400. Milwaukee core bore drill with bits, $1,000. (970)241-4580, (970)270-3558.
GRIFF PUPS
WIRE HAIRED Pointing Griffon pups, taking deposits for litter picks now, ready February, excellent temperament, family pets, natural hunting ability, (970)618-7388.
POLARIS 800 RMK
2004 Polaris 800 Vertical Edge, big bore kit, cover, looks and runs great, $2,800 OBO. (970)878-4212, leave message
SNOWBLOWER
FOR SALE Craftsman 24", 5.5 hp, self-propelled, electric or manual start, (970)596-5864.
AKC LAB PUPPIES
READY NOW, 2 yellow females, have shots, dewormed and dew claws removed, parents are great hunters and family pets, $800. Call/ text, (970)209-1663.
PREPPERS FOOD storage, 3 liter tinted glass jugs/ resealable caps, perfect for beans, peas, rice, other dry foods, $2.50 each. (970)261-0065.
BOWFLEX ULTIMATE II, complete workout system with all attachments, like new, $700. Grand Junction, (559)392-1389.
2003 NISSAN Frontier SC, 4 door crew, super-charged V6, 4x4, grill guard, shell with cargo rack, bed extender, overload springs, 111,300 miles, excellent condition, $9,850. (970)250-9637.
1998 NISSAN Frontier extra cab 4WD, $3,000. Also, want to buy later model modular home, to move. (970)618-8226.