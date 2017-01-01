  • 1635 N. 1st Street, Grand Junction, Colorado
DROP OFF items for the soldiers at The Nickel Want Ads 1635 N. 1st Street and receive a FREE $7.00 classified ad. They are in need of goodies for our deployed military care packages. Atomic fireballs, gum, snack bars, single serve peanuts, sardines, oatmeal, fruit snacks, crackers, jerky, etc.

Featured

POLARIS 800 RMK

2004 Polaris 800 Vertical Edge, big bore kit, cover, looks and runs great, $2,800 OBO. (970)878-4212, leave message

HAY

NET WRAPPED grass/ clover, 5’ bales, 1,400 lbs, first cutting, no rain, $80 per bale. (970)778-8773.

SNOWBLOWER

FOR SALE Craftsman 24", 5.5 hp, self-propelled, electric or manual start, (970)596-5864.

WEIDER EXERCISE machine, Model #1012, $50. (970)245-0806.

BLACK ANGUS beef (meat) for sale, grass fed, grain finished, (970)361-5968.

BRAND NEW Embroidery Machine Baby Lock Alliance, single needle 4 thread, complete with all accessories, $4,500. (970)242-2092.

PREMIUM GRASS horse hay, 1st and 2nd cutting, weed free, covered, $5/ bale. (970)471-2292 or (970)858-8245 leave message.

LA-Z-BOY recliner couch, seafoam green, $175. Pink reclining chair, $50. (970)985-0317.

HONDA GENERATOR

EX5500, excellent condition, one owner, purchase price $3,500, will sell for $1,800. (970)261-6223.

BISON HORSE trailer LQ, 2 horse, built as a model for Denver Stock Show, used 1 season, fully equipped, w/ electric lift, $18K OBO. In GJ, (480)292-3713.

WURLITZER SPINET piano with bench, $100 OBO. (970)985-5108.

SMALL ELECTRIC scooter, disassembles to put in car, near new, $500. Very heavy duty ramp carrier, $300. 12 speed women's bike, $100. 20" girl's bike, $20. Both bikes in excellent condition. (970)858-4114.

SAKO FINNBEAR Deluxe, .30-06 with extremely bright 3x9 variable German optic Berlin scope, shoots sub 1 MOA, cased, no import marks, (970)963-7310.






