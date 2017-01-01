POLARIS 800 RMK
2004 Polaris 800 Vertical Edge, big bore kit, cover, looks and runs great, $2,800 OBO. (970)878-4212, leave message
SNOWBLOWER
FOR SALE Craftsman 24", 5.5 hp, self-propelled, electric or manual start, (970)596-5864.
BISON HORSE trailer LQ, 2 horse, built as a model for Denver Stock Show, used 1 season, fully equipped, w/ electric lift, $18K OBO. In GJ, (480)292-3713.
WEIDER EXERCISE machine, Model #1012, $50. (970)245-0806.
BLACK ANGUS beef (meat) for sale, grass fed, grain finished, (970)361-5968.
PREMIUM GRASS horse hay, 1st and 2nd cutting, weed free, covered, $5/ bale. (970)471-2292 or (970)858-8245 leave message.
LA-Z-BOY recliner couch, seafoam green, $175. Pink reclining chair, $50. (970)985-0317.
HONDA GENERATOR
EX5500, excellent condition, one owner, purchase price $3,500, will sell for $1,800. (970)261-6223.
BRAND NEW Embroidery Machine Baby Lock Alliance, single needle 4 thread, complete with all accessories, $4,500. (970)242-2092.
SAKO FINNBEAR Deluxe, .30-06 with extremely bright 3x9 variable German optic Berlin scope, shoots sub 1 MOA, cased, no import marks, (970)963-7310.
HAY
NET WRAPPED grass/ clover, 5’ bales, 1,400 lbs, first cutting, no rain, $80 per bale. (970)778-8773.
SMALL ELECTRIC scooter, disassembles to put in car, near new, $500. Very heavy duty ramp carrier, $300. 12 speed women's bike, $100. 20" girl's bike, $20. Both bikes in excellent condition. (970)858-4114.
WURLITZER SPINET piano with bench, $100 OBO. (970)985-5108.