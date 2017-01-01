EXCELLENT QUALITY grass/ alfalfa hay, always covered so no rain, 2nd and 3rd cutting 2016, semi trucks welcome with prior arrangements, located in Loma, text or call (970)250-6224.
NICE, CLEAN alfalfa, 3x3 bales, 2nd, 3rd and 4th cutting, average 765 lbs per bale, $55 each. Delivery possible for 10 or more bales. Cash only, please. (970)243-3334, (970)243-4526.
2006 TOYOTA TUNDRA 4.6 LITER V8
171,500 MILES, new tires, timing belt changed, transmission fluid changed, meticulous maintenance records, $14,299 OBO. (817)526-0091.
NEW APPLE 15" Mac Book Pro, Canon Pixma IP110 printer, carrying case, $1,800. Honda generator EX5500, excellent condition, $1,800. 16-1/2" saddle, like new, with halter, reins, and blanket, $800. (970)261-6223.
SOLID OAK bedroom suite, queen headboard, triple dresser with mirror, highboy and two night stands, $1,100. L-shaped desk with hutch, built from box kit, $100. (970)242-9554.
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Mountain Lawn Service LLC, Montrose, CO, going out of business! Equipment only or the entire business. Possible financing. (970)209-1918.
FOR SALE, 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, new radiator, brakes, gas fuel pump, $2,200. (970)778-6243.
1998 NISSAN Frontier extra cab 4WD, $3,000. Also, want to buy later model modular home, to move. (970)618-8226.
OUTFITTER HORSES, several outfitter used horses, trail, pack, family use, or outfitter use, (970)260-6728.
WASHER/ DRYER
MOVED IN last week, owners left perfect working newer Kenmore WASHER, $200 and Kitchen Aid DRYER, $100. Call Denise, (970)640-2212.
BRAND NEW Golden Patriot 4 wheel mobility scooter, 400 lb. weight capacity, 13" solid low profile tires, (970)323-5387.
THREE VARIOUS Shopsmiths, good working order, $300, $500, and $800. (970)241-5725.
NEW VIKING E20 sewing machine, 32 stitches, needle threader, still under warranty, $250. (970)260-0504.