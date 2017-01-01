FOR SALE, 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, new radiator, brakes, gas fuel pump, $2,200. (970)778-6243.
SNOWBLOWER
FOR SALE Craftsman 24", 5.5 hp, self-propelled, electric or manual start, (970)596-5864.
DOWNSIZING SALE
Couch, $75. Weight bench, $150. Aquarium, $150. TV, tables and more. (970)433-8879.
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Mountain Lawn Service LLC, Montrose, CO, going out of business! Equipment only or the entire business. Possible financing. (970)209-1918.
AKC ALASKAN Malamute puppies, champion bloodlines, 1 male left, 8 weeks on Christmas, $1,500. (805)423-0434, Grand Junction. www.aspengrovemalamutes.com
GRASS HAY $3/ bale. Cow hay, $1.50/ bale. Barn stored. (970)216-2139.
STILLWATER COWBOY Church will greatly miss Pastor Rex Townsley. Happy trails, cowboy, till we meet again! Funeral 1/13/17, 2pm, Victory Life Church.
DIAMOND WEDDING ring, marquise setting, paid $900 will sacrifice for $300. (970)255-8607.
STANLEY EXECUTIVE desk, solid wood, 76" long, 36" wide, 6 drawers, very nice, like new, $500. (970)773-6860.
2005 EXTREME 28' toy hauler, a/c, heat, microwave, stove, sink, refrigerator, toilet, shower, 33 gallon fuel station, and more, $13,000 OBO. (970)985-0120.
8N FORD tractor, 6' back blade, 3 pt. hitch, good tires and paint, no rust, 12 volt system, easy to start in cold, $3,500. (970)261-3244.
KITCHENAID DISHWASHER, excellent condition, white, very quiet, works great, $200. White refrigerator, top freezer, works perfectly, looks like new, $200. (970)261-5473.
1998 NISSAN Frontier extra cab 4WD, $3,000. Also, want to buy later model modular home, to move. (970)618-8226.