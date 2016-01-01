  • 1635 N. 1st Street, Grand Junction, Colorado
TNT CUSTOM BUILDERS

Kitchen and bath remodels, additions, home remodels, window/ door replacement, tile, new builds ground up. References available. Call Tom (970)216-4096.

Featured

TWO HO trains, O-6-O with tinder, one track power, one remote control, rolling stock, track, turnouts, buildings, $150 OBO. (970)254-9306

1997 YAMAHA Mountain Max 700, good runner, seat rough, $800 OBO. (303)493-1959.

CRAFTMATIC ADJUSTABLE/ hospital bed, back and feet adjust up and down, massage, $200. Roll-top desk, $200. (970)201-2000.

NEW APPLE 15" Mac Book Pro, Canon Pixma IP110 printer, carrying case, $1,800. Honda generator EX5500, excellent condition, $1,800. 16-1/2" saddle, like new, with halter, reins, and blanket, $800. (970)261-6223.

MARLIN 39A, excellent condition, $695. (970)640-5241.

BEDROOM SUITE

KING BED suite, mirrors, reading lights, jewelry drawers, under bed storage, great condition, paid $4,200, asking $900. Fruita, (970)234-0498.

AARDVARK ARMORY HOLIDAY DEALS

SEE FULL ad under Guns and Archery.

2006 TOYOTA TUNDRA 4.6 LITER V8

171,500 MILES, new tires, timing belt changed, transmission fluid changed, meticulous maintenance records, $14,299 OBO. (817)526-0091.

MOBILE HOME

NICE MOBILE home for sale,shed- 12'x10', all appliances included, 75x15', new vinyl siding, wood stove, and more, lot rent is $400. (970)200-7110. See full ad under Real Estate- Mesa County: Clifton.

1998 NISSAN Frontier extra cab 4WD, $3,000. Also, want to buy later model modular home, to move. (970)618-8226.

HOLIDAY HOURS

Friday, December 30

9am- 1pm

Monday, January 2

CLOSED

Happy New Year

from The Nickel & nickads.com

BUSINESS FOR SALE

Mountain Lawn Service LLC, Montrose, CO, going out of business! Equipment only or the entire business. Possible financing. (970)209-1918.






