USED QUEEN size bed, complete, $75. 2 older dirt bike project, $50 both. Antique arch mirror dressing table, $250. (970)644-7346.
8,000 WATT generator, electic start, $1,000. 220 volt Wards 295 amp welder, $200. V- Ditcher, $300. Arctic Cat 400 snowmobile, $500. Danny (970)683-9296.
REFRIGERATOR/ FREEZER combo, good condition, with ice maker, $250 OBO. Freezer, okay condition, $25 OBO. Call Craig, (970)255-8102.
COZY HIGH Altitude vented console heater, new in box, Model VC 352, new was $800, save! $375. Grand Junction, (970)778-1652.
BISON HORSE trailer LQ, 2 horse, built as a model for Denver Stock Show, used 1 season, fully equipped, w/ electric lift, $18K OBO. In GJ, (480)292-3713.
EXCELLENT QUALITY no rain, barn stored, alfalfa $5.50, grass, $5.00, grass 3x3's, $50, close in Fruita. Cash only please. (970)314-8383.
2014 TOYOTA CAMRY
2014 TOYOTA Camry LE, auto transmission, 4 cylinder, 27,200 miles, 4 door, cloth interior, non-smoker, $13,900. Call (970)254-3043.
SNOWBLOWER
FOR SALE Craftsman 24", 5.5 hp, self-propelled, electric or manual start, (970)596-5864.
"PAUL BUNYAN" king size bed frame, solid wood, air filled latex mattress, includes nightstand and step, $700. (970)210-5916.
HONDA GENERATOR
EX5500, excellent condition, one owner, purchase price $3,500, will sell for $1,800. (970)261-6223.
APPLIANCES FOR SALE
KENMORE 30" self-cleaning glass top range, 8 months old, $300. Kenmore double door refrigerator, with ice/ water dispenser, $500. Both white, (970)640-8176.
2005 CHAPARRAL 2 horse slant load bumper pull, tack room in front with saddle rack, good tires, $3,500. (970)261-8179.
TWO 5TH wheel hitches, $150 and $50. (970)216-6501, leave message.
OUTFITTER HORSES, several outfitter used horses, trail, pack, family use, or outfitter use, (970)260-6728.
POLARIS 800 RMK
2004 Polaris 800 Vertical Edge, big bore kit, cover, looks and runs great, $2,800 OBO. (970)878-4212, leave message